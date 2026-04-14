iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 1741731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,737,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794,487 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 507.4% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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