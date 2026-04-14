Short Interest in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM) Rises By 119.7%

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,062 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the March 15th total of 1,394 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OAEM traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. 1,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process. OAEM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.