Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 62535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Down 5.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.19.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

(Get Free Report)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply. VanadiumCorp also holds a strategic vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

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