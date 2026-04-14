Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.14, but opened at $58.5350. Intertek Gp shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 1,396 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intertek Gp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Intertek Gp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intertek Gp

Intertek Gp Trading Up 12.5%

About Intertek Gp

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek’s business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Gp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Gp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.