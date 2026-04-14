Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

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Crown Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 107,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Crown has a twelve month low of $83.23 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 458,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,149,850. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock worth $5,818,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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