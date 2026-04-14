Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 202,197 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 134,369 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,009,976 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. 40,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NGLOY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

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