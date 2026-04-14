DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $471.63 Thousand (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $471.63 thousand and approximately $4.89 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,731.89 or 0.36654615 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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