SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $21.55. SMC shares last traded at $22.6450, with a volume of 21,087 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMC has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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SMC Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 billion. SMC had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMC

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SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

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