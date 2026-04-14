Short Interest in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF) Grows By 50.5%

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,693 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 3,783 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
CATF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.
American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Century California Municipal Bond ETF
The American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that mainly invests in municipal securities of any maturity, with interest income that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. CATF was launched on Jul 16, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.