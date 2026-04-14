Short Interest in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF) Grows By 50.5%

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,693 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 3,783 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,981 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

CATF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

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American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century California Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Composition Wealth LLC increased its position in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 376,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 49,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter.

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The American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that mainly invests in municipal securities of any maturity, with interest income that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. CATF was launched on Jul 16, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

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