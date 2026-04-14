Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,063 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 37,455 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 385,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,184. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0691 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
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