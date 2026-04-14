Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,063 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 37,455 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 385,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,184. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

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Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0691 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Genesis Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

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