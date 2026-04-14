Analyzing Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY)

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -11.59% -11.10% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Oklo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A -$105.66 million ($0.72) -78.84 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Oklo and Clean Energy Pathways”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oklo and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 2 6 9 2 2.58 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oklo presently has a consensus price target of $84.30, indicating a potential upside of 48.50%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Volatility & Risk

Oklo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oklo beats Clean Energy Pathways on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oklo

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Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Clean Energy Pathways

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Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

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