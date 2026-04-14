China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $20.73. China CITIC Bank shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

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China CITIC Bank Company Profile

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China CITIC Bank Co, Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a leading Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Established in the late 1980s, the bank was among the first national joint-stock commercial banks approved by the Chinese government. It is quoted on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol CHCJY.

The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, treasury and financial markets services. Corporate clients can access lending solutions, trade finance, cash management and project financing, while retail customers can choose from deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, wealth management and digital banking platforms.

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