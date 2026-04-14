Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2026

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1303 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,502. The company has a market cap of $636.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.76. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

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Dividend History for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

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