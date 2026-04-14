GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 202 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 328 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DRUP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. 3,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.16. GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 46 Peaks LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000.

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (DRUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a free-float market-cap weighted index of US large-cap companies that are deemed to be at the forefront of disruption and technological advancement. DRUP was launched on Oct 7, 2019 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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