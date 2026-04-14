James Owens Sells 126 Shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 126 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $11,191.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,223.30. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, James Owens sold 5,921 shares of Donaldson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $527,087.42.

On Tuesday, April 14th, James Owens sold 13,753 shares of Donaldson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

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Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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