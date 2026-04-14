Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Decreases By 63.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,685 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 56,757 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBND. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 300,484 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 645,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 645,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter.

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DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DBND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 52,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,722. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

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