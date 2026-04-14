Gina Adams Sells 20,450 Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Adams sold 20,450 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.19. 2,181,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.49 and its 200-day moving average is $306.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.03 and a 12-month high of $392.86.

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FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $435 price target, signaling confidence in FedEx’s medium-term earnings outlook and providing upside support for the stock. Read More.

Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $435 price target, signaling confidence in FedEx’s medium-term earnings outlook and providing upside support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A separate price-target lift to $442 was reported, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment that can help underpin the share price after the recent newsflow. Read More.

A separate price-target lift to $442 was reported, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment that can help underpin the share price after the recent newsflow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS said the CFO departure is “optically tough” but consistent with FedEx’s financial strategy and maintained a positive view, which reduces the odds of a material strategic disruption. Read More.

UBS said the CFO departure is “optically tough” but consistent with FedEx’s financial strategy and maintained a positive view, which reduces the odds of a material strategic disruption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx reaffirmed its FY26 and FY29 outlook amid the transition and named Claude Russ as interim CFO, which provides operational continuity while a search is conducted. That stabilizes near-term financial guidance but leaves succession risk. Read More.

FedEx reaffirmed its FY26 and FY29 outlook amid the transition and named Claude Russ as interim CFO, which provides operational continuity while a search is conducted. That stabilizes near-term financial guidance but leaves succession risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market/sector moves (consumer stocks rising late afternoon) are a background factor but are unlikely to be the primary driver of FedEx’s individual share move today. Read More.

Broad market/sector moves (consumer stocks rising late afternoon) are a background factor but are unlikely to be the primary driver of FedEx’s individual share move today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FedEx announced CFO John W. Dietrich will step down effective June 1 after the FedEx Freight spinoff; leadership turnover ahead of a major corporate restructuring creates execution and perception risk that can pressure the stock in the near term. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

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FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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