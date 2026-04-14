MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos Sells 98,127 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 98,127 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,518.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,976,766 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,262.06. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Da Silva Jorge Santos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 51,873 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $945,644.79.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 1,079,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,355,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18,782.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,095,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,888 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $23,065,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,180,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

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MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

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