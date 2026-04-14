WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,046,353 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 1,439,679 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,572,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 120.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 616.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

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WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. 825,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

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