Short Interest in Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI) Expands By 67.0%

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 172 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 103 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:EFFI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.
About Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF
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