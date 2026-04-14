Short Interest in Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI) Expands By 67.0%

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 172 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 103 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFFI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

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The Harbor Osmosis International Resource Efficient ETF (EFFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-and mid-cap public companies considered highly resource-efficient. Portfolio holdings are selected from developed markets outside the US and weighted by efficiency score, optimizing to outperform its benchmark. EFFI was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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