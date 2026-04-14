Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 118,343 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 189,352 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,743,790 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.70.

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Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

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