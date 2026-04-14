Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) versus Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Head to Head Survey

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Customers Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $62.51 million 1.61 $9.02 million $2.00 11.06 Customers Bancorp $801.41 million 3.24 $224.09 million $6.20 12.24

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Customers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Customers Bancorp 0 5 6 1 2.67

Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $86.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 14.43% 12.15% 0.89% Customers Bancorp 15.15% 14.05% 1.14%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company provides mortgage banking; investment advisory services; securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, and healthcare and financial institutions group; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, such as variable rate loans secured by collateral pools to private debt funds; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, a blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.