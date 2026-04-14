iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 98,031 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 246,262 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IBTK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 102,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,645. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.