iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Short Interest Down 51.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2026

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYEGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,925 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 14,325 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 206,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,071. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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