iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Short Interest Down 51.7% in March

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,925 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 14,325 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 206,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,071. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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