Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 190,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 168,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Nicola Mining Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$185.93 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.32.

About Nicola Mining

(Get Free Report)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

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