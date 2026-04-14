Short Interest in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV) Decreases By 36.9%

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,909 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 22,054 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TOV traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431. JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Company Profile

The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks while employing a methodology that seeks to align stock selection and weighting with Jewish value pillars. TOV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by JLens.

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