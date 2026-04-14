SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,098,285 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 1,170,832 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,985,508 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.