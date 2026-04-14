Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,667 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 54,114 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,663. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

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Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($51.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 215.85% and a negative return on equity of 222.94%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

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Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and indoor gardening. The company’s offerings include horticultural lighting systems, environmental controls, nutrient and irrigation solutions, growing media, and greenhouse and nursery equipment. These products are designed to support commercial growers, research institutions, and home gardening enthusiasts by optimizing plant growth and resource efficiency in indoor and greenhouse environments.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, Hydrofarm has grown through a combination of product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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