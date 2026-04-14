Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,881 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 37,452 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

IMOS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Chipmos Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

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Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.88%.The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Chipmos Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipmos Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipmos Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

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