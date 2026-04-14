Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Rises By 43.3%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2026

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLALGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,604 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 31,119 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HLAL stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 52,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,340. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $773.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

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