Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Rises By 43.3%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,604 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 31,119 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HLAL stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 52,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,340. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $773.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

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Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

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The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

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