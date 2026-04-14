Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Short Interest Up 81.9% in March

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 133,261 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 73,244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,022 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.43. The stock had a trading volume of 234,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,874. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $306.10 and a 52-week high of $456.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.23 and its 200 day moving average is $436.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.15.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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