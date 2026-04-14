Netflix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 907,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average volume of 561,136 call options.
Netflix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,429,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,295,391. Netflix has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Netflix
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Netflix
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst actions and price-target raises signal improved Wall Street conviction (Goldman Sachs upgraded to Buy with a $120 target; Wedbush, Moffett Nathanson and others have raised targets). These notes highlight ad-revenue upside and margin expansion expectations. Goldman Sachs upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc and other analysts say Netflix’s ad-supported tier is scaling faster than expected and could materially boost revenue and margins, supporting higher near-term forecasts. KeyBanc report
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying (over 900k calls traded, ~62% above average) suggests speculative bullish positioning ahead of earnings and potential upside surprises.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus and previews expect a solid Q1: analysts forecast ~15% revenue growth, ad revenue potentially >$3B and modest EPS beats—earnings release on April 16 is the immediate catalyst. Q1 preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive narrative pieces (The Motley Fool, Zacks, 247WallSt) argue Netflix still has international growth runway and pricing/ad mix to improve margins long term — supportive for buy-and-hold investors but dependent on execution. Fool analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/industry items: co-founder Marc Randolph joined Oh YAAS as an advisor (not material to Netflix fundamentals) and CEO Ted Sarandos’ outreach to cinema owners signals strategic focus on theatrical windows for select titles. BusinessWire
- Negative Sentiment: Some cautionary notes remain: Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold with a $100 target (below current levels), reflecting valuation risk if execution or ad growth disappoints. Deutsche Bank note
- Negative Sentiment: Corporate insider headlines (large option gains for co-founder/execs reported) can attract short-term scrutiny on governance/insider timing even if they aren’t direct operational negatives. Insider gains report
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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