Netflix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 907,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average volume of 561,136 call options.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,429,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,295,391. Netflix has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

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Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst actions and price-target raises signal improved Wall Street conviction (Goldman Sachs upgraded to Buy with a $120 target; Wedbush, Moffett Nathanson and others have raised targets). These notes highlight ad-revenue upside and margin expansion expectations. Goldman Sachs upgrade

Multiple bullish analyst actions and price-target raises signal improved Wall Street conviction (Goldman Sachs upgraded to Buy with a $120 target; Wedbush, Moffett Nathanson and others have raised targets). These notes highlight ad-revenue upside and margin expansion expectations. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc and other analysts say Netflix’s ad-supported tier is scaling faster than expected and could materially boost revenue and margins, supporting higher near-term forecasts. KeyBanc report

KeyBanc and other analysts say Netflix’s ad-supported tier is scaling faster than expected and could materially boost revenue and margins, supporting higher near-term forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying (over 900k calls traded, ~62% above average) suggests speculative bullish positioning ahead of earnings and potential upside surprises.

Unusually large call-option buying (over 900k calls traded, ~62% above average) suggests speculative bullish positioning ahead of earnings and potential upside surprises. Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus and previews expect a solid Q1: analysts forecast ~15% revenue growth, ad revenue potentially >$3B and modest EPS beats—earnings release on April 16 is the immediate catalyst. Q1 preview

Market consensus and previews expect a solid Q1: analysts forecast ~15% revenue growth, ad revenue potentially >$3B and modest EPS beats—earnings release on April 16 is the immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Positive narrative pieces (The Motley Fool, Zacks, 247WallSt) argue Netflix still has international growth runway and pricing/ad mix to improve margins long term — supportive for buy-and-hold investors but dependent on execution. Fool analysis

Positive narrative pieces (The Motley Fool, Zacks, 247WallSt) argue Netflix still has international growth runway and pricing/ad mix to improve margins long term — supportive for buy-and-hold investors but dependent on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/industry items: co-founder Marc Randolph joined Oh YAAS as an advisor (not material to Netflix fundamentals) and CEO Ted Sarandos’ outreach to cinema owners signals strategic focus on theatrical windows for select titles. BusinessWire

Corporate/industry items: co-founder Marc Randolph joined Oh YAAS as an advisor (not material to Netflix fundamentals) and CEO Ted Sarandos’ outreach to cinema owners signals strategic focus on theatrical windows for select titles. Negative Sentiment: Some cautionary notes remain: Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold with a $100 target (below current levels), reflecting valuation risk if execution or ad growth disappoints. Deutsche Bank note

Some cautionary notes remain: Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold with a $100 target (below current levels), reflecting valuation risk if execution or ad growth disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Corporate insider headlines (large option gains for co-founder/execs reported) can attract short-term scrutiny on governance/insider timing even if they aren’t direct operational negatives. Insider gains report

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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