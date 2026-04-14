WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 165,054 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 257,452 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 255,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

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WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSOE traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,039. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.71. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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