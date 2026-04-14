Short Interest in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Rises By 111.9%

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,394 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the March 15th total of 13,398 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 6,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,156. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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NetSol Technologies Company Profile

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NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company’s flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

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