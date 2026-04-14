Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 85,761 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the March 15th total of 41,024 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,344,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Classover Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 39,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.08. Classover has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $532.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

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Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $22,832,247.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Classover had a negative return on equity of 398.82% and a negative net margin of 209.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Classover stock. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Classover Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KIDZ Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned about 1.02% of Classover at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Classover in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Classover from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Classover has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Classover Company Profile

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Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance.

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