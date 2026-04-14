SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,366 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 42,232 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 524.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.11. 1,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $108.82 and a one year high of $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.54.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

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