Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 727352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$423.66 million, a P/E ratio of -408.33 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

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