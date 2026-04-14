Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.6950, but opened at $6.33. Nippon Paint shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 159 shares traded.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of paints and coatings, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1881 in Osaka, Japan. The company develops, produces, and markets a broad portfolio of decorative paints for residential and commercial applications, as well as high-performance industrial coatings tailored to automotive, marine, aerospace, protective, and general industrial markets. Its product lines include emulsions, primers, topcoats, powder coatings, and specialty formulations designed to meet stringent performance and environmental standards.

Through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, Nippon Paint serves customers across Asia, Europe, North America, and other emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.