ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 40757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

ADF Group Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of C$320.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.

ADF Group Company Profile

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ADF Group Inc is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors.

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