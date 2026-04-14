Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $186.20, but opened at $181.3040. Hoya shares last traded at $185.99, with a volume of 1,268 shares changing hands.

Hoya Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

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Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Hoya had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Hoya

Hoya Corporation (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya’s product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

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