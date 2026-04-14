Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,982 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 9,889 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 716,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 573,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 542,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 433,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 397,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,311. The company has a market capitalization of $579.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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