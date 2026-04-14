FirstService (TSE:FSV) Given New C$201.00 Price Target at TD

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price decreased by TD from C$217.00 to C$201.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$209.00.

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FirstService Price Performance

FSV traded up C$0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$205.90. 22,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$217.71. The company has a market cap of C$9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.79. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$182.98 and a 12-month high of C$290.34.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 10,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$214.00, for a total transaction of C$2,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,890,000. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $5,296,022. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

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FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

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