MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,987 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 34,436 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 0.1%

MEGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 211,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,240. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

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MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,998,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 584,119 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,317 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

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