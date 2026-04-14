Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,959 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 14,360 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4%

PTF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,674. The company has a market cap of $465.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.51. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5,685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

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