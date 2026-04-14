Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a negative rating. The stock traded as low as $135.12 and last traded at $134.5760. 754,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,273,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.10.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore set a $185.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.91.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 5.2%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

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Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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