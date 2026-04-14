Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Critical Survey

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Free Report) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions N/A N/A N/A Nihon Kohden 5.32% 7.25% 5.12%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Micron Solutions and Nihon Kohden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and Nihon Kohden”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) 0.00 Nihon Kohden $1.48 billion 1.14 $93.05 million $0.51 19.37

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Micron Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

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