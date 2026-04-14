WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 26,357 shares.The stock last traded at $89.1450 and had previously closed at $88.54.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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