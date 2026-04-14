Cronos Price Tops $0.0703 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $6.84 billion and approximately $11.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000610 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,551,747,634 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout anor Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO. CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.org Chain is Now LiveTelegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Kakao, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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