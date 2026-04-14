Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,282,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 7,030,838 shares.The stock last traded at $153.5960 and had previously closed at $134.36.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands addressable market and product set — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics, adding silicon‑photonics and optical transceiver capabilities that position the company to compete in the ~$6B optics market and strengthen its role in AI data‑center connectivity. CRDO Rises on its $750M DustPhotonics Deal for Silicon Photonics

Acquisition expands addressable market and product set — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics, adding silicon‑photonics and optical transceiver capabilities that position the company to compete in the ~$6B optics market and strengthen its role in AI data‑center connectivity. Positive Sentiment: Official confirmation and strategy — Credo’s press release frames the deal as accelerating expansion into next‑generation optical connectivity, highlighting strategic fit for higher‑bandwidth AI interconnects. This is a clear portfolio extension beyond copper solutions. Credo Agrees to Acquire DustPhotonics, Accelerating Expansion into Silicon Photonics and Next Generation Optical Connectivity

Official confirmation and strategy — Credo’s press release frames the deal as accelerating expansion into next‑generation optical connectivity, highlighting strategic fit for higher‑bandwidth AI interconnects. This is a clear portfolio extension beyond copper solutions. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support increases conviction — Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and $175 price target, arguing the market underestimates Credo’s long‑term AI opportunity; that research note helped trigger additional buying. Credo soars 15% as analysts flag ‘significant disconnect’

Analyst upgrade/support increases conviction — Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and $175 price target, arguing the market underestimates Credo’s long‑term AI opportunity; that research note helped trigger additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Derivatives flow and volume show bullish positioning — Unusually large call buying and elevated share volume indicate speculative and institutional interest ahead of integration and AI market potential. (Market flow reported April 13–14)

Derivatives flow and volume show bullish positioning — Unusually large call buying and elevated share volume indicate speculative and institutional interest ahead of integration and AI market potential. (Market flow reported April 13–14) Neutral Sentiment: Broader media coverage highlights AI connectivity angle — Major outlets (Barron’s, Yahoo) are framing Credo as a potential AI‑infrastructure beneficiary, which can draw more investor attention but does not guarantee execution. Credo Stock Is On a Roll. Why This AI Deal Can Extend the Rally.

Broader media coverage highlights AI connectivity angle — Major outlets (Barron’s, Yahoo) are framing Credo as a potential AI‑infrastructure beneficiary, which can draw more investor attention but does not guarantee execution. Negative Sentiment: Execution and financial risks remain — Integration risk, potential margin pressure from M&A, customer concentration in data‑center customers, and a rich valuation (high P/E and beta) could make the stock volatile if growth or synergies miss expectations.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRDO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 18.7%

The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,450.95. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,162,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,894,960.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,919 shares of company stock worth $46,143,535. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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