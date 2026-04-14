Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.64, but opened at $83.02. Wells Fargo & Company shares last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 7,129,778 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $253.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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